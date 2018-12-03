Social media turns cupid: Chinese man ties the knot with Sheikhupura woman

Love on social media seems to be on the rise in Pakistan, as many foreign citizens have flown to marry their soul mates.
A man from China flew to Pakistan and tied the knot with a girl from Sheikhupura.
Lee, who works as a software engineer, met Maham on Facebook. The two got married in the presence of close family and friends.
A woman from Mexico, Isabelle, married a Pakistani man in Harappa. They had become friends on social media too.
Isabelle converted to Islam and has changed her name to Fatima.