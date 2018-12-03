Social media turns cupid: Chinese man ties the knot with Sheikhupura woman

December 3, 2018


 



Love on social media seems to be on the rise in Pakistan, as many foreign citizens have flown to marry their soul mates.

A man from China flew to Pakistan and tied the knot with a girl from Sheikhupura.

Lee, who works as a software engineer, met Maham on Facebook. The two got married in the presence of close family and friends.

Related: US woman flies to Pakistan to marry Sialkot man she met on Instagram

A woman from Mexico, Isabelle, married a Pakistani man in Harappa. They had become friends on social media too.



Isabelle converted to Islam and has changed her name to Fatima.
 
 
 

