Simmba movie review: Another exaggerated Bollywood masala film

Bollywood’s latest film Simmba, which is off to a roaring start at the box office, has proved one thing — there is another superstar ready to rule Bollywood and that is no other than Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty’s new film, which is said to be a sequel of Singham, is loosely inspired by the Telugu-language film Temper. While the first half of the film is exactly like the Telugu film, the second half was pretty much renewed.

The synopsis of the story is, that Inspector Sangram Bhalrao, played by Ranveer Singh, aka Simmba, is a corrupt police officer. Simmba enjoys and takes full advantage of the lifestyle of a corrupt cop and relishes getting more money and power. However, there is a contradiction in this story — he is a good man with a heart of gold.

The story picks up the pace when Simmba gets transferred to the Miramar police station in Shivgad, Singham’s hometown. He comes across Shagun (Sara Ali Khan) and instantly falls in love with her. In Shivgad, Simmba encounters a local thug named Durva Ranade (Sonu Sood). Simmba starts grabbing money from him and starts exposing his crimes.

If you are watching the first part of the film it’s best not to find connections to the main plot. The first part of the film is that of typical Bollywood masala flick and has no point other than cheap entertainment.

However, the story becomes very serious in the second half and gives us an important message. Ajay Devgan of Singham also makes a special appearance at the climax in the film to surprise fans.

One of the reasons behind the movie’s success is its extravagant work on music. The lively music has played a major role in making the scenes interesting and grabbing the audience’s attention. However, apart from a few songs, the majority of the music in the movie was really bland and hinted that Sara Ali Khan needs a lot of hard work in the dance department.

In terms of acting, Ranveer Singh did justice to his character and it seems like the character was perfectly made for him. His seamless acting proved that no other actor can do justice to the role of a witty, savage, greedy and corrupt policeman but him.

However, Sara Ali Khan got very brief screen time and the story was barely about her. Whenever she made it to the screen it was just to add glamour to the film.

Sonu Sood brilliantly delivered his performance as the villain, but there were no powerful dialogues given to him, which is unfortunate.

In the film, Simmba finds a perfect foil in Ashutosh Rana who disagrees with his principles and corrupt practices. Ashutosh Rana plays an important role by preaching to Simmba and leading him towards the path of good.

The film gives a very important message towards the end regarding rape and rapists, and how they should be punished no matter what. Towards the end of the film, Akshay Kumar made a special appearance, hinting at another movie to come.