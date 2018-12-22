Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza share the first-ever picture of baby Izhaan

December 22, 2018

After teasing their fans with tiny glimpses of Izhaan, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have finally shared an adorable picture of their son and introduced him to their fans.

The new parents took to social media to officially introduce Izhaan to the world. Along with a close-up picture of their little bundle of joy, they wrote on Instagram and Twitter, “Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world”.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and announced their pregnancy in April 2018. Mirza delivered their baby boy at Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad, India on October 30. They named the boy Izhaan, which means God’s gift.

 
 


