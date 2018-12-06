Shaniera Akram and George Fulton are back and this time they’re making samosas

Shaniera shared thrilling behind-the-scenes stories on her Instagram account, letting us all know that the dynamic duo has hit the kitchen again.They are trying to find out who is better at making samosas in the latest episode of the ‘Battle of Pakistani Goras’ series. The video is the latest in a series of videos posted on YouTube channel 'Desi George'.George and Shaniera are taught by an unidentified samosa maestro before trying their hands at making samosas. But we have to wait till the video gets released to find out who won the challenge -- the British Pakistani or Australian Pakistani.The duo previously entertained us by releasing two videos. Their last video was on playing a game to identify vegetables by their Urdu names.