Shahrukh, Abhishek and Aishwarya set the stage on fire at Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony

December 9, 2018

Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Abhishek and Aishwarya set the stage on fire at Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony on Saturday.

The season of weddings continues in India as the daughter of one of the richest men in India is getting married. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha will tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12 (Sunday).

While the wedding will take place in Mumbai, the family flew to Udaipur for the pre-wedding celebrations. A host of Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and the Bachchans among others, have flown to the scenic Rajasthan city for the lavish wedding.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also among the high profile guests to have flown to India for the event.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the first one to fly to Udaipur. Isha was among Priyanka’s bridesmaids during her Christian wedding ceremony.

The Ambanis were among the very few who managed to attend Priyanka’s wedding in Jodhpur and Deepika, Ranveer’s reception in Mumbai around the same time.

 
 
 

