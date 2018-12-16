Royal Christmas cards feature family frolic and fireworks

December 16, 2018

Members of the Royal Family have revealed their Christmas cards – including a new wedding photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are seen watching fireworks at their wedding reception in a black and white image.

They are shown with their arms wrapped around each other at Frogmore House, with their backs to the camera.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are pictured at their Norfolk home.

In the card’s autumnal image, Kate is holding Prince Louis—now nearly eight months old—as the family sits on a tree trunk in the grounds of Anmer Hall. Princess Charlotte stands between her parents, while a playful Prince George—in a pair of wellies—grins as he lifts a leg in the air, his hands on his father’s shoulders.

Royal family Christmas cards are being released for the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.

 
 

