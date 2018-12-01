Ranveer and Deepika look ravishing at their wedding reception

Bollywood’s newest star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared photos of their wedding reception on Saturday.

The star-studded wedding reception was held in Mumbai. Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Mukesh Bhatt, Rahul Bose, Rekha and Manish Paul were among the guests.

On November 14, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in Italy in the presence of their families and close friends.

Two wedding ceremonies were held; a Konkani ceremony was held on November 14, while a Sindhi ceremony on November 15.