Priyanka-Nick to fly off to Switzerland for their honeymoon

After an elaborate fairytale wedding at Jodhpur palace, actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have chosen an equally dreamy destination for their honeymoon; Switzerland.

Earlier, it was reported that the couple flew to Oman for their mini honeymoon. However, the couple have changed the destination to Switzerland. They will leave by the end of the month.

According to a report in Mid-day, the power couple will jet off for a Swiss honeymoon on December 28 and will be back on January 10. The itinerary of the week-long trip includes a pit stop at Montreux, where the duo will ring in the New Year together at Lake Geneva.

Soon after Priyanka and Nick return from their honeymoon, the actor will resume the shoot of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.