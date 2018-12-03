Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s families act out their love story at their sangeet

The duo held a sangeet ceremony as a pre-wedding ritual where their families told the couple’s story through songs and dance performances. It was a fun-filled evening and Priyanka’s pure joy shone through each and every photo.The couple was sitting together and thoroughly enjoyed what each side had put together. Priyanka shared pictures and a video of the event on her Instagram with an emotional caption.Nick’s family wore traditional Indian attire and enthralled the audience with their group dance. The groom also danced his heart out.Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is Joe Jonas's fiancee, was also spotted dancing on stage in a chic red lehenga. She was also seen applauding all of the other performances throughout the night.The bride showed off her moves with her mother Madhu Chopra on the stage as well.The couple said ‘I do’ in a Christian wedding on December 1, officiated by Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. They also had a Hindu ceremony on Sunday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.A cricket match between Team Priyanka and Team Nick was also played ahead of the wedding.