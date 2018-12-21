Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas host their final star-studded reception in Mumbai

December 21, 2018

Twenty days after their big fat yet strangely intimate wedding as per Christian and Hindu rituals on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their third and final reception, this time for their friends from the film fraternity.

From Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Shabana Azmi and next generation stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan – the star-studded bash turned out to be a memorable affair for more reasons than one.

Priyanka wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit while Nick wore a black suit. The two complemented each other perfectly in their outfits.

The couple also hosted a reception in New Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their second reception was in Mumbai on Wednesday at the JW Marriot Hotel and was attended by their friends and family.

The venue was decked out with fairy lights and roses, along with the couple’s NP symbol, for the occasion.

 
 


