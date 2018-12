Malyalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier has replaced Sunny Leone as the most searched Indian personality, according to Google India.

Varrier shot to fame following her wink song Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

The second position went to Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas and dance performer Sapna Choudhary was third on the list.

Chopra and Indian actress Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja were fourth and fifth in the list respectively, according to the Hindustan Times.