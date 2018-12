Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday appeared in the grand finale of television singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ to promote their upcoming movie Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan, the lead actor in Annand L Rai’s directorial, also shared the stage with his co-stars.

Zero also stars Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, R Madhavan and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

The movie will hit the theaters on December 21.