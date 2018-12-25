PIA distributes gifts among passengers to mark Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday

December 25, 2018

The passengers on-board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight met with a pleasant surprise when the cabin crew distributed Quaid-e-Azam day commemorative mementoes and chocolates among children on board to mark the birthday of the Father of the Nation. 

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the national flag carrier shared some pictures in which the cabin crew can be seen distributing pamphlets and chocolates.

 

The celebrations will be held on all domestic flights on Tuesday all day long.

Last year, PIA celebrated Christmas and surprised its passengers with a Santa Claus flanked by the cabin crew.

 

He distributed presents among all on board travellers.

 
 


