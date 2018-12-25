PIA distributes gifts among passengers to mark Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday

The passengers on-board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight met with a pleasant surprise when the cabin crew distributed Quaid-e-Azam day commemorative mementoes and chocolates among children on board to mark the birthday of the Father of the Nation.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the national flag carrier shared some pictures in which the cabin crew can be seen distributing pamphlets and chocolates.

Christmas and Quaid e Azam Day celebrations. Customers were served with special Quaid e Azam day commemorative momento and children were served with delicious chocolates. The celebrations will be done on domestic primary sector flights today #PIA #MerryChristmas #QuaideAzam pic.twitter.com/iK7B2in5Pt — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 25, 2018

The celebrations will be held on all domestic flights on Tuesday all day long.

Last year, PIA celebrated Christmas and surprised its passengers with a Santa Claus flanked by the cabin crew.

In the spirit of sharing joy our Senior Flight Purser, Peter Inayat dressed up as Santa and with the help of the cabin crew gave out gifts & goodies. And we got the best present of all,a bunch of happy passengers🎅🏾Happy Christmas 🎄 to everyone celebrating!! #PIA #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/1HFMQE0ROc — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 24, 2017

He distributed presents among all on board travellers.