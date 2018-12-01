Peshawar’s Meena Bazaar is back in business

In between the narrow and meandering lanes of the walled city, the Meena Bazaar, also known as the heart of Peshawar, is packed with customers, a majority of whom are women.

The traders call out to them from their shops and stalls where almost everything, from a sewing needle to lipstick, costume jewelry and hosiery, are on display. Business is good.

But these traders have not forgotten October 28 when one of Peshawar’s deadliest car bombs went off, killing 137 people here in 2009.

“We would recite the Holy Quran before leaving the house for work,” says Haji Noor Din, 55, who has run a shop at Meena Bazaar for over 30 years. “We never knew if we would make it home or would become the target of a bomb blast or suicide attack.”

His shop was completely incinerated in the explosion and eight customers, all women, were killed that day but Noor miraculously survived. “I was going to perform Hajj and a friend had invited me for a farewell lunch that day but I stayed on, thinking that I would go for the lunch after Asr prayers,” he recalls. “Suddenly I heard an explosion, not very loud, but I was blinded. It felt as if someone had thrown red chilies into my eyes. My son rushed towards me reciting the Kalma-e-Shahadat, saying it was a bomb blast. He dragged me to a side as fire erupted.”

Haji Noor was blind for about week. He went for Hajj and when he came back he rebuilt his shop.

“For the past four to five years business have been restored and you can’t walk in the bazaar because there are so many people,” he says. This happened when peace returned to the city and people were more confident to return to the bazaars.

Meena Bazaar has over 350 shops and small stalls from tailors, designers to dyers and jewelers.

“You need peace and security for business and trade,” says Siyamul Haq, the president of the Meena Bazaar Traders Union. “Law and order is much better now and trade in the bazaar has improved.” For three years business was at a standstill and women would not visit out of fear and terror. “The terror has subsided for the past five years,” he says.

Zahid Khan, another trader, says that business has improved about 70%. He also remembers the day when the blast hit the market and they rushed to its Peepal Mandi side where they discovered that the mosque and shops had been reduced to rubble. All of that has been rebuilt now, and the only signs of lawlessness are bitter memories in their mind’s eye.