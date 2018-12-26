Pakistan among 10 ‘coolest places’ to visit in 2019

We have witnessed a lot of changes in Pakistan. The country has now been officially termed ‘safe for travel’ by the Portuguese government and British Airways also resumed operation in the region after more than 10 years.

In another achievement, Pakistan has been included in Forbes’s recently-released list of ’10 coolest places to go to in 2019.’

“Explore the valleys of Hunza, Shigar and Khaplu via the renowned Karakoram Highway,” suggests Sara Barbieri, another specialist with GeoEx.

“This little-visited region in the far northeast of the country offers the kind of startlingly striking scenery that compels you to gaze from the window of your 4WD without blinking, for fear of missing a moment of the majesty of the landscape—or one of the astounding suspension bridges that cross the surging rivers filled with snowmelt. Add to this the warm welcome of the people, the glacial blue of Attabad lake, the centuries of history, the juxtaposition of granite to greenery, the chance to walk through an age old-apricot orchard along water channels cut by hand, and the blazing snow-covered glory of Rakiposhi, and you must acknowledge there is a grand adventure to be had,” the article says.

Finance Minister Asad Umar shared the news on social media too.

Other places that found their place on the list are Mexico, Portugal, Eastern Bhutan, Colombia, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Mongolia.