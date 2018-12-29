Over 45 million people have watched Netflix’s Bird Box so far

If you’ve been on social media recently you must have seen posts (and memes) about Bird Box, Netflix’s newest thriller. So it’s no wonder that the movie is smashing streaming records.

The Sandra Bullock-led movie started streaming on December 21 and has been watched by over 45 million accounts so far, Netflix shared in a rare revelation of its viewing numbers.

It has had the strongest first week of any Netflix Original film to date.

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

The movie centres around Malorie (played by Bullock), who has to protect her family from a mysterious force that compels you to kill yourself if you see it. Malorie and her children wear blindfolds and search for a safe place to stay.

Netflix said in October that it has over 130 million paid subscribers, which means over one third of its members have watched Bird Box so far. The movie’s reviews haven’t been anything to write home about but people don’t seem to care.

It also starts John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson and Jacki Weaver.