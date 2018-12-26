DC Universe’s Doom Patrol turns outcasts into quirky superheroes

December 26, 2018

DC Universe’s next live-action television show Doom Patrol will become available for streaming in February.

The series is another live-action take on a classic superhero group, which was introduced midway through Titans earlier this fall.

The cast of misfit characters includes Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Cyborg (Jovian Wade), Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), and The Chief (Timothy Dalton.)

The group first appeared in comics in 1963 in the My Greatest Adventure comic title and has featured a rotating lineup since

Doom Patrol premieres February 15.

 
 


