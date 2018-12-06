Only eat six French fries in one sitting? Ain’t nobody buying this theory

December 6, 2018

Photo: AFP

Here’s some shocking new news: French fries are not healthy. That doesn’t mean that we can’t shovel them into out mouths by the handful once in a while though. But some academics are out to crush your golden, fried, crispy dreams.

According to the New York Times, Eric Rimm, a professor at the department of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, calls potatoes “starch bombs”.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published a study last year which “noted that potatoes have a high glycemic index” — an issue that’s been linked to an “increased risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

Related: London bans junk food ads on public transport to prevent obesity

The internet reaction chamber that is Twitter was shaken to its core by this suggestion, and understandably so. The Twitter backlash was predictable and vicious. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi said, “I don’t have time for this kind of negativity in my life right now.”

In a way, he’s got a point. A large order of fries at McDonald’s clocks in at 510 calories, while Five Guys’ large portion is a staggering 1,314 calories. Additionally, a study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition referenced in the original NYT piece also notes that those who eat fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality.

Our love of fries may kill us, but we’ll die happy and full and that’s all you can really ask for.

 
 
 

See Also

Video: Tantalize your taste buds with this burger

November 12, 2017 2:30 pm

McDonald’s to nearly double outlets in China

August 8, 2017 4:55 pm

This Iranian dish will leave your taste buds tantalized

March 11, 2017 12:02 pm

McDonald's new 'Happy' mascot dubbed McScary

May 21, 2014 6:10 am

Want fruit with your burger? McDonald's expands anti-obesity push

September 27, 2013 10:30 am

Lawsuit says two-year-old boy ate used condom at Chicago McDonald's

March 14, 2013 5:37 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.