Only eat six French fries in one sitting? Ain’t nobody buying this theory

Here’s some shocking new news: French fries are not healthy. That doesn’t mean that we can’t shovel them into out mouths by the handful once in a while though. But some academics are out to crush your golden, fried, crispy dreams.

According to the New York Times, Eric Rimm, a professor at the department of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, calls potatoes “starch bombs”.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published a study last year which “noted that potatoes have a high glycemic index” — an issue that’s been linked to an “increased risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

The internet reaction chamber that is Twitter was shaken to its core by this suggestion, and understandably so. The Twitter backlash was predictable and vicious. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi said, “I don’t have time for this kind of negativity in my life right now.”

I don’t have time for this kind of negativity in my life right now https://t.co/zFCFvhKMD2 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 4, 2018

when I’m hungry I’m probably eating 6 fries per bite if we’re being honest https://t.co/QbiHbJQ9IY — Chance Harbour (@ChanceHarbour) December 5, 2018

What kind of MAD MAN would want six french fries? I get it, they are bad for you, but eating SIX sounds like torture. I’d rather not have them at all. But we all know that’s not going to happen. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/dDT4HYjNUF — ⚜️ηαтαℓιє ℓσ¢кєтт⚜️ (@natlckettwrites) November 29, 2018

I’ll have six french fries, please. pic.twitter.com/7LvycWkvyV — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) December 5, 2018

If we’re only supposed to eat six french fries per serving I’ve overeaten

*checks math*

one zillion french fries — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) December 5, 2018

In a way, he’s got a point. A large order of fries at McDonald’s clocks in at 510 calories, while Five Guys’ large portion is a staggering 1,314 calories. Additionally, a study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition referenced in the original NYT piece also notes that those who eat fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality.

Our love of fries may kill us, but we’ll die happy and full and that’s all you can really ask for.