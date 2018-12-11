Netflix to debut its first African original series in 2019

December 11, 2018

Netflix is adding yet another groundbreaking series to its line-up next year, including its first African series Queen Sono.

The announcement comes just a week after Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of international originals, said the network would be partnering with more creators on the continent in 2019.

“It’s going to change the game for every artist on this continent,” said Pearl Thusi. “I cannot wait for every young woman, every woman on this continent and on this planet to meet Queen Sono. We’ve worked so hard for this.”

Barmack said: “We are excited to be working with Kagiso and Pearl, to bring the story of Queen Sono to life, and we expect it to be embraced by our South African users and global audiences alike.”

The series will see Thusi take on the role of a spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to improve the lives of African citizens.

Thusi is best known to international audiences for her role alongside Priyanka Chopra in the action drama, Quantico. She isn’t new to streaming audiences either, as she has starred in the Netflix original Catching Feelings.

The series will be created by director, Kagiso Lediga, and executive producer, Tamsin Andersson. Queen Sono will debut in 2019 and will be available for streaming in 190 countries.

 
 

