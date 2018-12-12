Mukesh Ambani’s home ‘Antilia’ decked up with lights ahead of daughter Isha’s wedding

After the grand pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur over the weekend, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot today (Wednesday) at the Ambani’s family home the Antilia.

The 27-storey building, said to be the costliest private residence in the world, has been lit up with fairy lights and is a sight to behold. Not only this, but the road leading to the venue has also come to life with elaborate flower decorations on the trees and roadside. Huge bells decorated with yellow and orange marigold flowers have been hung across the road.

A special grand entrance has been built at the gate for the occasion and decorated with red flowers and artificial pink walls. The entire open space inside the residence has been covered with an endless series of bright lights.

Earlier, the couple’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur saw a private concert by Beyonce, and had Hillary Clinton, Saudi Arabia Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs Piyush Goyal, and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, along with global business leaders and B-town celebs on the guest list.

Unlike the Udaipur affair, which saw a wide-ranging guest list, the nuptials are expected to be a smaller affair with a limited number of guests.

Reports have pegged the cost of the entire wedding celebrations at $100 million, however, there has been no confirmation from either of the families.

Anand Piramal, 33, proposed to Isha Ambani, 27, in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. The couple got engaged at Lake Como and celebrated with family and friends over the course of three days.

After the wedding, they will move into a 50,000 sq ft bungalow, Gulita, a wedding gift from the groom’s parents.