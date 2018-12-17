Miss Universe 2018: Philippines’ Catriona Gray takes home the crown

Catriona Gray from the Philippines claimed the Miss Universe 2018 crown on Monday, beating contestants from 93 other countries.

The 24-year-old Gray wore a sparkling red dress, which was inspired by a volcano in the Philippines, as she was handed the crown at Bankok’s Impact Arena.

She remarked that she wore the red dress because “when I was 13 my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress.” She said her mom cried when they saw each other after she the competition.

Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray was the first in her batch to introduce herself during the pageant’s preliminary competition.

“Philippines is a former martial artist, who earned a black belt when she was 12 years old. Now 24, this fashion model and singer has raised funds for various charities through benefit concerts in her country and abroad,” one of the pageant’s Thai hosts said while describing Gray.

The theme of this year’s pageant was ‘Empowered Women’ and was judged by seven women, including former pageant winners, businesswomen and a fashion designer.

The Philippines previously won Miss Universe titles in 2015, 1973 and 1969.