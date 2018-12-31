Millionaire Shah Rukh Khan once stole a car’s tyres and left nothing more than a thank you note

December 31, 2018

We’ve all done strange things at one point or another in our lives but have you ever stolen a car’s tyres because you got a flat? Well, Bollywood’s biggest (and richest) superstar Shah Rukh Khan has.

He recently confessed, while promoting his recently released film Zero, that he once stole a luxury car’s tyres.

“This one time, I had a flat tyre. This happened while I was on a drive and I won’t reveal the location, as I can still get caught.  While I was fixing my first one, I realised that the other tyre of my car had also got punctured,” he said.

“Then, I saw another car parked on the side of the road, which was the same as mine. So, I quickly took my punctured tyres and exchanged it with the tyres of that car,” he confessed.

He said it was a one-off thing and he usually doesn’t do such things.

Instead of leaving his contact details so he could pay for the flats or compensate the car owner, the actor, whose net worth is reported at around $730 million, left a thank you note. Yes, you read that right. “I also left a thank you note on that car. I was really desperate and I usually don’t do this. It was a one-time thing only,” Khan tried to justify.

Meanwhile, his film Zero is struggling at the box office. Zero started off quite impressively but eventually saw a huge drop in collections. The film hit the screens on December 21.

 
 


