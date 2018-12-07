Mika Singh released after intervention from India’s embassy in UAE

December 7, 2018

Photo: Indian Express

Indian Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested on Thursday for harassing a Brazilian model in UAE, has been released, Gulf News reported Friday.

The pop singer was released after intervention from India’s embassy in the UAE. However, Singh will have to appear before a court later, an Indian diplomat said.

Related story: Mika Singh arrested in UAE for harassing a Brazilian model

A 17-year-old Brazilian model had lodged a complaint against Mika Singh for sending inappropriate pictures.

According to reports, Singh had promised the Brazilian model a job in a Bollywood film.

 
 
 

