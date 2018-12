Indian singer Mika Singh has been arrested in UAE for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl, Gulf News reported Thursday.

According to report, a 17-year-old Brazilian lodged a complaint against Mika Singh for sending inappropriate pictures.

Indian ambassador to the UAE has confirmed to the Gulf News that the singer has sought consular access and the embossing is working on his case.

The sources said that Singh had promised the Brazilian model a job in a Bollywood film.