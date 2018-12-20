Macaulay Culkin is Home Alone again in the new Google ad

Home Alone is an iconic holiday movie. The movie has been reimagined in the latest advertisement for Google Assistant.

In the ad, Macaulay Culkin reprises the role of Kevin — but this time, with a more modern, Google Assistant-powered setup.

The one-minute remake gives the 1990 classic a 2018 update.

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

Culkin, now 38, recreates classic scenes from the holiday movie, in the same costumes and house. Stuck home alone, Kevin plays around his house with the help of his voice assistant Google.

Of course, his plot to keep Marv and Harry out of the house gets a hi-tech upgrade, with Google Assistant pulling the strings while grown-up Kevin happily eats his mac ’n’ cheese.

Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern even make an appearance, though their footage comes straight from the original film.