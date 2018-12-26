Karachi proves its jazba for Junoon the same 13 years on



It has taken Junoon 13 years to get back on stage, but when it did on Dec 25, it was as if it had never left the music scene.

The band performed at the Moin Khan Academy on Tuesday night as a reunion concert. The last time they were on stage was 2005.

The estimated audience of 10,000 couldn’t stop shouting and cheering for them when they appeared. And everyone sang along to the classics such as Junoon Se, Zamanay Ke Andaaz, Khudi, Ni Heeray, Yaaron Yehi Dosti Hai, Sajna, Jazba Junoon, Dosti and Neendh Ati Nahi.

The band paid a heartwarming and emotional tribute to late member Junaid Jamshed. The crowd sang Dil Dil Pakistan with them. Jamshed’s family was then called to the stage and Salman Ahmed spoke about his fondness for the singer, who died in a plane crash in 2016.

The concert was managed well from the parking to ticket scanning and entrance queues. There were five main enclosures. Gold gave people the chance to stand right in front of the stage, the women-only enclosure was in the centre, and a silver one was behind it. The entrances for all the enclosures were separate and you got different bands for your wrists depending on your ticket.

Many celebrities were spotted in the gold enclosure, including Nadia Hussain, Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman Khan, Sunita Marshal, Junaid Khan and Tapu Javeri.

Lyari Underground opened followed by performances by Khumariyaan, Tamasha and Sounds of Kolachi.