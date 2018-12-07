Junaid Jamshed’s brother shares a heartfelt note on his second death anniversary

From Dil Dil Pakistan to Maula Mera Dill Badal Day, iconic singer Junaid Jamshed left a void in the hearts of many when he passed away. Today marks his second death anniversary.

Jamshed and his family were among the casualties of PIA flight PH-661, which crashed near Havelian with 47 passengers and crew members on board, on its way back from Chitral on December 7, 2016.

On his death anniversary, his brother Humayun Jamshed shared a heartfelt note. He tweeted, “Miss you brother. I pray that Allah joins us together again in Jannah. Ameen.” He also shared a childhood picture of the two.

Miss you brother. I pray that Allah join us together again in Jannah. Ameen pic.twitter.com/306scZwlKp — Humayun Jamshed (@HumayunJamshed) December 6, 2018

But it’s not just his family mourning his loss — on this day the entire nation is remembering him.

The Junaid Jamshed we knew

Jamshed, a name that many from the 90s remember with fondness for heartwarming songs such as Dil Dil Pakistan, Tum Mil Gaye, Sanwali Saloni, and Woh Kaun Thee rose to fame two decades ago when he joined Vital Signs, a then-underground band that was awarded a record deal when it was noticed during a live concert.

The widely-admired singer never actually intended to opt for a career in music and wanted to serve in the Pakistan Air Force as an F-16 fighter pilot.

However, his weak eyesight held him back from his dream, and he only served a short stint in PAF as a civilian contractor. After achieving unprecedented success without any marketing or promotion, Jamshed and Vital Signs went their separate ways in 1998, as the former chose to pursue a solo musical career.

The band had spearheaded the underappreciated and relatively unknown rock scene to a national level during their peak. His solo road wasn’t as smooth as he thought it to be; sometime after 2000, he vanished from the public eye while rumours arose of him facing financial pitfalls.

Finally, mid-last decade, he declared bankruptcy, abandoned music after learning its position in religion and announced his decision to become a devout Muslim. He also launched a clothing line under the name J. in order.

Jamshed, who had two major sides in his life, was remembered admirably for both. In the latter half of his 52-year-long life, he promoted religion and went to talk on various platforms about how to achieve personal and spiritual growth.

He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2007. He has sung a number of naats and hamds and had traveled the world spreading the message of Islam.

Heaven on Earth Chitral.

With my friends in the Path of Allah . Snowpacked Tirchmir right behind us pic.twitter.com/ZajcWEKlrG — Junaid Jamshed (@JunaidJamshedPK) December 4, 2016

He was on a visit to Chitral to advance “the Path of Allah,” his last tweet before his untimely death revealed.