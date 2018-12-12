Is this the real life? Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is the most-streamed of the 20th century

Don’t stop them now, because Queen is at the top of the music charts once again.

The band’s Bohemian Rhapsody is now the most-streamed song of the 20th century. Boosted by the popularity of the recently released Queen biopic of the same name, the song has shot to the top of the charts, according to Universal Music Group, which represents the British band.

The 1975 song bested such other classics as Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit and Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine.

The label says the song and official video for Bohemian Rhapsody have garnered more than 1.6 billion streams globally across all major streaming services.

“So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!” Queen’s guitarist and founding member Brian May said in a statement.

The six-minute song likely received a bump thanks to the recent release of Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic that stars Rami Malek as singer Freddie Mercury. The movie has grossed almost $600 million worldwide and is nominated for two Golden Globes.

The singular song, which combines elements of balladry, opera and hard rock, returned to the Billboard Hot 100 last month.

In a statement, chairperson and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge called “Bohemian Rhapsody” “one the greatest songs by one of the greatest bands in history.”

“We are so proud to represent Queen and are thrilled to see the song still inspiring new fans around the world more than four decades after its release,” he said.