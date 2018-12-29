Is Ranveer Singh starring in Andaz Apna Apna sequel?

After impressing the audience with his spectacular performance in the film Padmaavat earlier this year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is winning hearts with his new movie, Simmba. However, the star has hinted towards another exciting venture.

He expressed his wish to star in the sequel of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. When a fan asked the 33-year-old actor if he plans to star in an out and out comedy film, he said, “hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?!” with a wink emoticon.

hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?! 😉 https://t.co/WucZft7mVh — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2018

On the remake of the movie, Director Rohit Shetty said: “I think it’s a cult film and I think it’s going to be difficult to live up to it. If you are planning to make the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, you have got a big responsibility as it’s one of those timeless comedies. And yes, I would love to collaborate with Ranbir as he is one of my favourite actors. There have been several opportunities and I hope one of them in near future materializes. It will be a very enriching experience working with Ranbir.”

Ranveer’s latest Simmba has been directed by Rohit Shetty and features Sara Ali Khan too.