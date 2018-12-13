India’s most extravagant wedding is finally over but more receptions are still to come

December 13, 2018

After days of discos, brunches and a private concert by Beyonce in the northwestern Indian city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, hundreds of guests arrived at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, which was decked out in hundreds of metres of twinkling fairy lights and thousands of fresh flowers.

Last night, B-town witnessed the biggest wedding of the year. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal of the Piramal Group in a super lavish ceremony.

The celebrations that took place at the Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia were attended by many prominent Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons.

 

The venue was lavishly decorated as Isha’s brothers Anant and Akash, father Mukesh and uncle Anil welcomed the barat. Shloka Mehta, Akash’s fiancée, and Anant’s girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also part of the welcoming party.

Photos and videos of Isha and Anand’s wedding are still taking over the internet, with many calling it the “wedding of the year”.

Isha and her husband Anand will move into their $64 million diamond-themed mansion in the Gulita building in Mumbai, which is a wedding gift from the groom’s parents, a source told Bloomberg.

 
 

