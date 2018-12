An Indian TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee was detained by the police and grilled for several hours for alleged invovlement in a murder case.

She stars in Saath Nibhana Sathiya.

A Mumbai-based diamantaire Rajeshwar Udani’s body was found in the forests of Raigad district on Thursday. He had gone missing on November 28.

The police remain tight-lipped about her role in the case, but reports suggest that more women from the entertainment industry may be investigated.