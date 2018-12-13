Indian comedian marries long-time girlfriend

The wedding season in Bollywood is far from over.

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma married his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on Thursday. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their families and close friends.

Clad in a beautiful red lehenga, the bride accessorised her look with maatha patti, nath, statement jhumkas and a layered neckpiece while Sharma wore a green sherwani.

The comedian shared their wedding picture on social media. The couple will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

The pre-wedding celebrations in the Sharma and Chatrath households began nearly 10 days back, reported The Hindustan Times.

The first of the functions was an Akhandpath held at Ginni’s place on December 3. On Monday, a mehendi ceremony was held and pictures from relatives with hennaed hands were all over the internet.

On Tuesday, Kapil’s family held a jagran in Amritsar, which was attended by Kapil’s friends and colleagues from Mumbai including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, singer Richa Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show colleagues Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.