Indian actress questioned over murder of Mumbai diamond trader

December 10, 2018

Photo: Rajeshwar Udani/Facebook

Mumbai police have questioned a popular Indian actress in connection with the murder of a diamond trader whose body was found in a forest on Friday.

Indian television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu in popular drama Saath Nibhana Sathiya, was detained for questioning by the police, NDTV reported.

Indian actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee – photo courtesy DNA India

However, she was released after several hours of questioning. Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee’s lawyer said the actress was not arrested.

Rajeshwar Udani, a diamond merchant based in Mumbai, had gone missing on November 28. The 57-year-old’s body was found in a forest in Panvel in Raigad.

Police officials haven’t publicly commented on Bhattacharjee’s role in the case but hinted that some more women from the Indian entertainment industry may be called for questioning.

 
 
 

