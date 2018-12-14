‘I am still alive’: Comedian Mirza Shahi refutes death rumours

“I am still here…in bed,” the senior actor said, joking about his fans “sending him to heaven” in a rush.Earlier this week, Shahi had posted a similar video saying he is alive and well. However, news of his death on social media prompted him to post yet another message for clarification.Shahi started his film career in 1965. Some of his popular works include films Chakori and Chhotey Sahab, and an Eid special play Eid Train. Most recently, he has been seen in a popular comedy-drama serial Nadaniyan.We wish him a speedy recovery!