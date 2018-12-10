Here’s all you need to know about Aamir Liaquat and Tuba Aamir

Aamir Liaquat and his second wife, Syeda Tuba Aamir, have been in the limelight since their unexpected marriage. The duo became the most talked about couple on social media after their Valima pictures were released.

The former religious scholar and his wife came on Sanam Baloch morning show, Subh Saverey Samaa Kay Saath, on Monday.

Here are some of their quirky moments from the show:

1) ‘Poor’ Liaquat didn’t have enough money to buy a gift for his wife

Aamir Liaquat never gave a mooh dekhai [a South Asian tradition where a husband is required to gift something to his wife after seeing her face] to Tuba Aamir after their wedding. He said that he was sorry that he couldn’t gift her anything because he didn’t have any money.

However, his wife gifted him a GoPro camera. “I feel guilty that couldn’t gift her anything, be it a house or a post-wedding gift, I am only able to give her my love and my companionship.”

Liaquat also said that his wedding was a small affair because he did not have enough money for an extravagant wedding.

2) Why does Tuba call him ‘panther’

Liaquat’s wife explained the reason she calls ‘panther’. She praised him said: “No one can work like him, his speed is unmatchable, no one can host a Ramadan transmission for continuous 33-hours without a gap.” The second reason she gave is that she is an animal lover.

3) A beginner’s guide to love

The couple shared more details about their marriage and how their love blossomed for each other. Their love story started five years back when they first saw each other. Liaquat confessed his love for her and gave her a rose while sitting on one knee at his office after recording his show. After ‘romantic’ proposal, Liaquat formally asked for her hand from her parents.

Over the five years, Tuba admits that Liaquat has always been her mentor, to which he responded by saying: “no one can get angry on because you are made just for being loved.”

Tuba remarked that she only dreads the day that Aamir stops speaking to her or gets disappointed by her.

Tuba was Aamir’s colleague and is just 24-years-old. She was a part of Liaquat’s team for Ramazan transmission.

4) Acting audition?

Aamir Liaquat blatantly publicised for his wife to be cast in movies and dramas. He remarked that he wants them to star in a movie for Netflix.