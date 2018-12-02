Here are five things we love about Sindhi culture on Sindhi Culture Day

Sindhis across the province are out on roads grooving to Sindhi folk music and donning ajrak and caps to celebrate Sindh Cultural Day today (Sunday).

Rallies are also being held in different cities and towns across Sindh. Several seminars and programmes have also been organised. The day commemorates the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation.

Sindhis have celebrated Sindhi Cultural Day or Ekta Day worldwide on the first Sunday of December since 2009 in reaction to criticism met by former president Asif Ali Zardari for wearing a Sindhi cap during an official visit to Afghanistan.

Here is a list of a few of the things we love about Sindhi culture

Ajrak

Ajrak is an important cultural symbol in Sindh. It is traced back to the Indus Valley Civilization (one of the earliest world civilizations) as the archaeological remains of a male priest-like statue wore a shawl resembling ajrak. Ajrak is a block-printed cloth with deep crimson red and indigo blue background, bearing symmetrical patterns with interspersed un-printed white motifs, mostly stars.

Sindhi topi

The Sindhi cap or topi is a circular cap with a cut out in front. It is usually embellished with intricate geometrical designs embroidered on the hat and very often small mirrors are sewn into it as well.

Ralli quilt

Ralli quilts are traditional quilts made by women in Sindh and are a cultural symbol. Traditionally, rallis were made at home, from recycled and hand-dyed cotton cloth for use by the family. Now there is some commercial production of rallis as colourful quilts, table runners and cushions and pillows. This product can be found in Sindh in Umerkot and Tharparkat as well as in the Indian States of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Sindhi khussay/mojari

Mojari or khussay or Saleem Shahi’s are a style of handcrafted footwear produced in some parts of Sindh. The uppers part of the shoe is made of one piece of leather or textile embroidered and embellished with brass nails, cowry shells, mirrors, bells and ceramic beads.

Sindhi biryani

The first love of the residents of the province, Sindhi biryani is one of the most famous dishes in Pakistan. Sindhi biryani has over 20 different spices in it and is one of the most flavourful biryanis out there.