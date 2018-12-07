HBO drops first official teaser for Game of Thrones season eight

December 7, 2018

Winter is nearly here! HBO released the first teaser trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Though there’s no new footage of the show, we can see an intense war being waged between ice and fire. It’s a nice nod to the show’s source material, George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

While the last season Game of Thrones is all set to premiere in April 2019, the interesting teaser that hints at a lot of plot points in the upcoming season.

The teaser begins with ice engulfing a statute of a direwolf, the sigil of House Stark. The ice then moves ahead and freezes over a dragon statue, the sigil of House Targaryen. Next, flames engulf a lion statue, the sigil of House Lannister.

In this teaser, it is quite interesting to see a dragon freeze over as they are usually the representation of fire.

Game of Thrones will return with six episodes. This will be the show’s last season.

 
 
 

