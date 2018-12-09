German Ambassador Martin Kobler has some advice for motorcyclists

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler is Twitter famous. He amuses us and makes us proud of our country when he posts about the fun Pakistani things he tries and places he has been to.

In his latest post he has proven that apart from his humourous side, he is all about spreading awareness about safety, especially motorcycle safety.

Wear helmets on motorbikes!!! Coming back from a ride and had a near-miss myself. Look at what i recorded…. pic.twitter.com/w2f4aA7njj — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) December 8, 2018

Dear followers, I like to drive motorcycles, particularly in Pakistan but we have to take some precautions, he said in a post on his Twitter account.

The first rule is to always wear a helmet, he urged. There are 15,000 people dying on Pakistan’s roads every year and in 80% of car accidents, motorbikes are involved, he explained.

Here are some of his other rules on road safety for motorcyclists:

Always look at intersections to make sure the car in front of you isn’t changing their course.

Check to see if the car in front of you isn’t changing lanes.

Never trust a parked car because they might open their doors.

“If you respect these fundamental rules and wear a helmet, which can save your life and prevent lifelong health hazards, then I think you’re much safer on the roads and I wish all of us safe travels,” said Kobler.

He ended his video with a note to young people to wear a helmet even if it spoils their hair.

The Punjab government has recently imposed a new rule in Lahore under which people will be penalised for not wearing their helmets while riding motorcyclists. This includes passengers too.