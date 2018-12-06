Game Of Thrones’ final season will have the biggest battle in TV history

Seven seasons of shocking deaths, betrayals and surprising alliances has been leading us to the one big moment we’ve all been waiting for — the epic battle between humans and the Army of the Dead in Game of Thrones’ final season .

The hugely popular HBO show, based on author George RR Martin’s epic fantasy series, is set to end in 2019 after a hugely successful nine-year run.

There will be just six episodes in the final season next year, the actor behind the terrifying Night King revealed.

According to Vladimír Furdík, the long-awaited battle will actually take place in episode three, which will be in the middle of the season.

“In the third episode of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television,” he said at a fan convention in Hungary, as translated by Mashable. “Almost the full episode will be about the battle; it will take about one hour.”

This clearly references the alleged biggest battle ever seen on TV, which took 55 nights and then additional weeks for the studio to film. Game of Thrones has delivered some stunning combat scenes in previous seasons, some of which did take up an entire episode, but the pattern until now has been to reserve the biggest fight for the end of the season.

The six-episode final season will need to tie up any remaining loose ends from the previous seven seasons in addition to providing its own arc and climax, it’s likely that the show needed to take a different approach to its pacing. With the most intense action out of the way, the last three episodes can be devoted to resolution and a final farewell for HBO’s masterpiece series.

Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season in 2019.