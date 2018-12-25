Gal Gadot wraps up filming of Wonder Woman 1984 with a heartwarming message

December 25, 2018

Photo: AFP

It’s been a long shoot for Wonder Woman 1984 but the highly anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman has finally wrapped filming. Star Gal Gadot announced that production had finished on her Instagram page.

“We did it. Again!!” Gadot wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in four very different locations in three countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1,000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

From what we know so far, Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in the 1980s, forcing Diana to grapple with the height of the Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. She’s already proved herself capable of combating geopolitical disasters in the earlier movie, though the threat of nuclear annihilation will up the stakes.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theatres June 5, 2020, pushed back from its original release date of November 1, 2019.

 
 


