Friends will be there for you on Netflix until 2020

Friends will not leave Netflix until 2020, the streaming platform has confirmed.

The fans went into a panic over the weekend over a flurry of false reports that claimed the show was leaving Netflix on January 1, 2019 after four years.

Netflix is putting to rest to all the fears that Friends would leave the streaming service by end of 2018. The streaming giant announced a renewal to keep the sitcom through the end of next year.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

Friends has been one of the most popular licensed shows on Netflix, ranking in top 10 of the most-viewed licensed TV shows for the 12 months ending in September 2017, according to a data analysis.

Netflix first bowed all 10 seasons of Friends, encompassing all 236 episodes of the show, to subscribers in the US and Canada in January 2015, under a deal with Warner Bros.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as a group of pals living in Manhattan. The show, which originally aired on NBC from 1994-2004, was produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Bright/Kauffman/Crane Prods.