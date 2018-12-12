First Lady Bushra Maneka is Pakistan’s most ‘Googled’ person

Pakistan’s obsession with First Lady Bushra Maneka has made her the most ‘Googled’ person for the year 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had tied the knot with the faith healer on February 18. This is Khan’s third marriage. She is seen by her husband’s side be it going for Umrah or attending Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

Khan accredited the success of his government’s first 100 days to his wife. He remarked that he wouldn’t be able to achieve anything without her by his side. Khan said that Maneka keeps reminding him that he is the country’s premier.

Alongside Maneka, here are some of the other people who made the list:

