Drippin’ in finesse: Bollywood celebrities step out in style for DeepVeer’s reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a reception in Mumbai for the Bollywood clan on Saturday night.

The reception was attended by the bigwigs. The couple looked extravagant in black and red outfits and we couldn’t keep our eyes off their Hollywood-glam style outfits!

Here are the photos the celebs who stunned at DeepVeer’s reception.

Green—the new colour of the season?

Bebo stole the limelight in a shimmery backless gown.

Dia Mirza also opted for a similar shade.

Saree spree

Many actors chose to wear traditional and contemporary sarees, while some looked stunning others didn’t impress us at all.

Katrina Kaif was seen channelling her inner desi girl in an off-white sari. Though the actress kept her hair and makeup simple, she looked radiant as ever.

Jacqueline was among the worst-dressed of the night in her saree. The blouse and the saree seemed to be terribly mismatched.

Jahnvi Kapoor’s yellow saree didn’t do her any favour.

Vaani Kapoor looked like she was trying to hard to get attention.

Dressed to impress?

Anushka Sharma looked like a ruffled mess in her feathered dress.

Jim Sarbh looked like an extended part of the backdrop.

Sara Ali Khan looked pretty as usual in a sequin dress.

Many celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were not spotted at the event. They later said that they were busy with shooting. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut were not invited to the reception.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot with two ceremonies in scenic Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. They returned to India on November 18, and hosted a bash for the Padukone’s extended family and friends on the 21st. Ranveer’s sister threw a bash for them a day later. On November 28, there was a party for Ranveer’s family and friends.