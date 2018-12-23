Downfall of the film industry started when people stopped experimenting: Reema

Pakistani actor Reema thinks that the downfall of the film industry started when people stopped experimenting.

“After the release of Maula Jatt, filmmakers started making movies on that pattern,” she said while addressing a ceremony in Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

She said that Pakistan has started producing good movies such as Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi. “I hope people don’t start making comedy movies only,” she added.

Reema clearly said that she won’t join politics, adding that she will try to play her part in gathering funds for Bhasha-Diamer and Mohmand dams.