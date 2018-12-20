Don’t eat Toblerone, say Europeans bitter at triangular treat being Halaal

December 20, 2018

Photo: AFP

In an Islamophobic reaction by members of Europe’s far right to news that Tobelorone is Halaal-certified, consumption of the triangular chocolate bar was boycotted, CNN reported on Thursday.

The popular chocolate received its certification nearly eight months ago.

According to CNN’s article, ‘Toblerone’s halal certification outrages the far right’, Mondelēz, which produces Toblerone, confirmed that the production process of the chocolate was not altered.

“The certification did not result in any change to our beloved traditional Toblerone original recipe,” Mondelēz said in a statement emailed to CNN. “Due to the inherent nature of Toblerone chocolate its production process essentially meets the halal criteria anyway.”

However, some Twitter users are not buying it.

Related: Toblerone mountain design change draws criticism

The ‘Boycott Toblerone’ hashtag was trending on social media timelines of the continent’s right-wingers.

The issue was raised when some right wing European leaders and social commentators labelled the certification as “proof” of the Islamisation of Europe by making popular food items into “Muslim food”.

CNN reported that the federal spokesman of Germany’s nationalist AfD party Jörg Meuthen, in a sarcastic comment, wrote on social media, “Islamisation does not take place — neither in Germany nor in Europe.”

Several other ex-consumers jumped in and tweeted that they will not be buying the product now.

Another Twitter user commented:

Meanwhile, some critiscised the outrage and labelled being upset at such news as “nonsense”.

“Most multinational companies have products which are halal-certified,” Umar al-Qadri of the nonprofit Department of Halal Certification, told CNN. “Companies want to generate more income and there are two billion Muslims in the world that only eat halal.”

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Nine-year-old Lahore girl’s uncle, two others undergo DNA test in rape, murder case

December 20, 2018 11:04 pm

51% health care workers have experienced violence in Peshawar

December 20, 2018 9:09 pm

OPPO’s new feature will let you charge your phone under an hour

December 20, 2018 7:06 pm

Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Lahore

December 20, 2018 9:02 am

South Korean grain silo transforms into world’s largest mural

December 20, 2018 12:11 am

Ghost teacher among 17 members of land mafia held in Karachi

December 19, 2018 11:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.