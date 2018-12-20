Don’t eat Toblerone, say Europeans bitter at triangular treat being Halaal

In an Islamophobic reaction by members of Europe’s far right to news that Tobelorone is Halaal-certified, consumption of the triangular chocolate bar was boycotted, CNN reported on Thursday.

The popular chocolate received its certification nearly eight months ago.

According to CNN’s article, ‘Toblerone’s halal certification outrages the far right’, Mondelēz, which produces Toblerone, confirmed that the production process of the chocolate was not altered.

“The certification did not result in any change to our beloved traditional Toblerone original recipe,” Mondelēz said in a statement emailed to CNN. “Due to the inherent nature of Toblerone chocolate its production process essentially meets the halal criteria anyway.”

However, some Twitter users are not buying it.

The ‘Boycott Toblerone’ hashtag was trending on social media timelines of the continent’s right-wingers.

The issue was raised when some right wing European leaders and social commentators labelled the certification as “proof” of the Islamisation of Europe by making popular food items into “Muslim food”.

CNN reported that the federal spokesman of Germany’s nationalist AfD party Jörg Meuthen, in a sarcastic comment, wrote on social media, “Islamisation does not take place — neither in Germany nor in Europe.”

Several other ex-consumers jumped in and tweeted that they will not be buying the product now.

@MDLZ is @Toblerone now #Halal? If this is true and until I hear different, I will be boycotting it. I can’t be encouraging cruelty to animals and I think you should reconsider if you want decent peoples custom back. #BOYCOTTTOBLERONE — Allan Shipham (@Big_Boss_Al) December 18, 2018

Another Twitter user commented:

Who thought there will come a day people would be ashamed to have been photographed with a chocolate.

Disgusted by toblerone.#TobleroneIslam#TobleroneHalal#TobleroneBoykott#Boycotttoblerone#BoycottToblerone#ScheißIslam pic.twitter.com/yLdJXX94zS — Keyvan Ghaffari Ghazi Said (@KeyvanGhaffari) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, some critiscised the outrage and labelled being upset at such news as “nonsense”.

Who ever is going to #Boycotttoblerone should do the same with water, which is HALAL as well 🙂 — Somebody (@utter_tosh) December 20, 2018

“Most multinational companies have products which are halal-certified,” Umar al-Qadri of the nonprofit Department of Halal Certification, told CNN. “Companies want to generate more income and there are two billion Muslims in the world that only eat halal.”