Director Sajid Khan suspended by IFTDA for a year over sexual harassment complaints

December 12, 2018

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexually harassing multiple women, has been suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) it was announced on Wednesday.

The director was accused by a journalist, a female actor and an assistant director. Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta also came down heavily on the director.

In a statement, IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said, “The committee investigated the complaints in the spirit of the POSH Act and in compliance of principles of sexual harassment, unwelcome sexually determined behaviour, unwarranted contact by poking and advances, demands for sexual favours and abuse of power by Sajid Khan.”

Following the POSH investigation closure report of December 7, the IFTDA, on the ICC’s recommendation, suspended Sajid’s membership for a period of one year with immediate effect, which will be reviewed after a year. A copy of the letter was also sent to Sajid last evening.

Related: Singer-composer Anu Malik dropped from Indian Idol following sexual harassment allegations

Sajid did not accept the sexual molestation complaints but admitted that his behaviour and language was impolite, he had been brash and used abusive language with his friends, which included males and females. He admitted that he had sexual relations with women, but with their consent.

Sajid has also stepped down as the director of Housefull 4 after sexual harassment allegations.

 
 

