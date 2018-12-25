Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married?

Did Miley Cyrus make a little room in her busy schedule around the holidays for a wedding? If the Insta-shots uploaded by her friend, surfer Conrad Carr, are any indication it certainly looks like she and fiance Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in a very secret wedding.

The longtime couple sparked marriage rumours after a photo of them seemingly cutting a wedding cake was shared on Instagram.

In the image, the pop star is wearing an off-the-shoulder ivory gown while her Australian fiance, Hemsworth, is wearing a black suit and holding a knife with Cyrus’ hand on top of his.

Standing before them is a two-tier ivory cake with flower details as well as Cyrus’ mother, Tish, who is dressed down in a black shirt and jeans.

In another snap shared by Carr, pink balloons that spell out “Mr and Mrs” are hanging on the wall.

This isn’t the first time marriage rumours have popped up for the couple. Last March, Miley’s dad Billy Ray tweeted a photo of her in a white dress with the caption “I’m so happy… you are happy.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013. They revived their romance in 2016, with Miley jetting off to Australia to spend New Years with Liam’s family, including his brother Chris Hemsworth.

According to OK! Australia sources, the Hollywood couple previously clashed over having children – with the Wrecking Ball singer, 25, not ready to become a mum.

The source said: “He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind. He is left heartbroken.”