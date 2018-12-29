Deepika Padukone will be playing a superhero in her next movie

Deepika Padukone has finally confirmed that she is starring in a superhero film, rumours of which began in May 2018.

As stated by the actress, the idea of a superhero flick sprang up on a flight with a friend while they were discussing the kind of movie they would like to make.

Deepika told Filmfare, “Yes, I’m working on it. I hope it happens. There’s no script as yet. It’s something my friend and I are developing. I was on the plane with a friend from the industry and talking about the movies we’d like to make. We realised that this superhero film is something we’d like to make. It’s a seed we’re nurturing.”

The actress could start shooting for the film after wrapping up Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

 
 


