Deepika gets teary-eyed as Ranveer Singh wins Best Actor at Star Screen Awards

While the newlyweds made heads turn with their stunning colour-coordinated outfits, time stopped when Ranveer was called up on stage to receive his Best Actor award for Padmaavat. It wasn't his first Best Actor Award but he still got super emotional while holding up the trophy and even left Deepika Padukone in tears with his acceptance speech."I did not get the queen in the film, but in real life, I have got my queen,” he said pointing towards Deepika. Ranveer added, “Baby, I love you, Whatever I have achieved in the last six years is because you kept me centred and grounded.”[caption id="attachment_1630157" align="alignnone" width="481"]Photo: Ranveer Singh\ Instagram[/caption]Ranveer also thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving him the opportunity to play Khilji in Padmaavat and grooming him as an actor.The couple never shy away from expressing their love for each other. During an interview with news agency PTI earlier this month, Deepika described her post-marriage life as "magical" and said, "It's been very magical, very special. We are happy we got to share it with all of you. Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration."