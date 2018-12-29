Bollywood actor Kader Khan hospitalised in Canada

Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Canada, after complaining of breathlessness. He was put on a BiPAP ventilator, said a Spotboye report.

The report also suggested that the 81-year-old is showing signs of pneumonia.

Amitabh Bachan shared the news on Twitter and asked for prayers for his recovery.

T 3041 – KADER KHAN .. actor writer of immense talent .. lies ill in Hospital .. PRAYERS and DUAS for his well being and recovery .. saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films .. great company, a Libran .. and many not know , taught Mathematics ! pic.twitter.com/yE9SSkcPUF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2018

Khan, who lives in Canada with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista, underwent a botched knee surgery last year, leaving him unable to walk properly.

In a career spanning over 45 years, Khan has been part of numerous hits like Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Bol Radha Bol, Aankhen, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Judaai and Judwaa.