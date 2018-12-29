Bollywood actor Kader Khan hospitalised in Canada

December 29, 2018

Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Canada, after complaining of breathlessness. He was put on a BiPAP ventilator, said a Spotboye report.

The report also suggested that the 81-year-old is showing signs of pneumonia.

Amitabh Bachan shared the news on Twitter and asked for prayers for his recovery.

Khan, who lives in Canada with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista, underwent a botched knee surgery last year, leaving him unable to walk properly.

In a career spanning over 45 years, Khan has been part of numerous hits like Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Bol Radha Bol, Aankhen, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Judaai and Judwaa.

 
 


